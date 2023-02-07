Chad Thomas Keller, 50, Little Falls

February 4, 1972 - January 24, 2023

Chad Thomas Keller, 50 year old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, January 24 at his home surrounded by his family. He died peacefully after a four plus year battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls with Rev. Neil Bonkoski officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, February 18 at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Morrison County Food Shelf: 912 1st Ave SW, Little Falls, MN 56345 or CHI Hospice Golf Fundraiser: 811 2nd Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Chad was born in Alexandria, MN on Feb 4, 1972 to parents Maynard Keller and Bonnie Nagel. He attended elementary school in Rockford, MN before his family moved to Little Falls in 1982 where he graduated from LFCHS in 1990. Chad played football and intermural basketball. Chad made close friendships with classmates which continued all through his life. He and his friends also welcomed his kid sister Kari to the group. They talk of many wonderful memories.

Chad enjoyed cooking from an early age, starting in the family kitchen. And then as a teen he worked at his friend Mitch’s parents’ restaurant, the Country Hearthside. After graduation he attended NDSU for one year and decided to pursue becoming a chef. Chad was adventurous and had jobs in many places. He loved trying new places and became skilled. He worked in restaurants in MN, Custer State Park, the Virgin Islands of St. Thomas and St. Johns, 6 years of running kitchens for the man camps for oil drillers in ND and catering many events for his friend Jason. Including going to St. Charles, LA in 2020 after Hurricane Laura to feed the workers. He also volunteered at the Morrison County Food Shelf.

Chad loved life and the simple things of life. He loved his family most of all. He spent time with his dad fishing, 4 wheeling and sitting around the fire pit talking and laughing. He loved being with his little sister Kari and her husband Chris and their children. They were so special to him, and he was so thrilled to meet Nikki Jean – his first grandniece. He enjoyed fishing trips and concerts with his stepdad John, Chris and nephew Mitchel. He enjoyed hikes in the parks around Little Falls with his mom, Kari and Chris. He loved all kinds of music, writing songs, movies, biking, taking photos of nature, the family pets, playing guitar and cooking for others.

During this journey Chad also found a love for Jesus and was baptized. He had such peace and never complained. He now is free from all pain and suffering and is full of joy! You will be deeply missed Chad.

Left to Cherish his memory are his father, Maynard Keller; mother/stepdad, Bonnie and John Nagel; sister, Kari (Chris) Magee; nieces, Tori (Zack) Clark, Kylee Magee (Marlon Schneider), Brenna Magee; nephew, Mitchel (Bridgette) Magee, great-niece, Nikki Magee; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.