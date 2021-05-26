Central MN’s Summer 2021 Parade Calendar

Most parades, if not all were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a hard blow to parade lovers everywhere. It's one of my favorite things about summertime in our area. This year, however, parades are coming back in full force! Get your lawn chair, sunblock and coolers ready, friends. If you're wondering when you can catch a local parade, you're in luck. We've put together your complete guide to local parades happening in central Minnesota this summer. Check out our list below & happy parading!

Princeton's Rum River Days parade is Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

Milaca's parade is set for Thursday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Becker is having their parade on Saturday June 19 at 11 a.m. as part of Freedom Days.

Avon Parade: You can catch the Avon Spunktacular Days Parade on Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Foley Parade: It's set for Wednesday, June 23rd and will get underway at 6:30 p.m. This parade coincides with Foley Fun Days.

The Sauk Rapids Parade is Friday, June 25th starting at 6 p.m. It's part of Rapids River Days. It typically attracts over 80 units and 15 marching bands from around the state.

St. Cloud's Granite City Days Parade will kickoff Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. You can find the parade route on St. Cloud Granite City Days' website.

St. Joseph's 4th of July Parade is a go this year. It's slated to get underway at 10 a.m. along Minnesota Street in St. Joseph.

Annandale has their 4th of July parade at 2 p.m.

Holdingford's parade kicks off on Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m. as part of Holdingford Daze.

Richmond's River Lake Days will have their parade on Saturday, July 17 at 7 p.m. They'll also be doing a boat parade this year on Friday, July 16 starting at 9 p.m.

Watkins Kraut N Wurst parade is happening on Saturday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Kimball is holding their parade as part of Kimball Days on August 14.

Parades canceled this year include;

Sartell's annual parade

Waite Park's parade

Are there any local parades happening this year that we've missed? Email ashli@mix949.com and we'll make sure to add it to our list.