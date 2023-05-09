Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis and the Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a triple, they were aided by seven walks and played good defense. Lefty John Schumer started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Dave Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Grant MacKenthun threw one inning in relief.

The Muskies offense was led by Ethan Carlson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jace Otto went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brett Schlangen went 2-for-3 with a double and Grant MacKenthun was credited for a RBI. Cody Partch went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Tim Burns earned a walk. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger scored a run. Carson Gross went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Brett Knudsen, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eleven runs and seven walks. Ryan Szymanski threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit.

The Lakers offense was led by Jordan Golombiecki he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Justin Hagstrom went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Ben Kullberg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson and Blake Brown both went 1-for-4 and Jackson Phillipp was hit by a pitch. Brett Knudsen went 1-for-5 and Ryan Szymanski went 1-for-3.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8 GREENWALD CUBS 3

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by ten hits, good defense and good pitching performances. Anthony Revermann started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Nate Terres, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Reagan Nelson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Jamie Terres went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Corey Schoenberg earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Eric Terres went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Devon Orbeck scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Hoffman threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Englemeyer, he went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs, Tyler Hoffman scored a run, Sam Frieler had a stolen base and Tyler Leukam earned a walk.

MARTIN MARTINS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and a triple, solid defense and they were aided by six walks. They had very good pitching performances from Ryan Morse, he threw four innings, did not give up a hit, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau threw five innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyle Leiser went 2-for-5 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Schroeder went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ryan Morse went 4-for-5, earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jayln Arceneau earned a walk, a stolen base, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gavin Olmscheid was credited for a RBI and Jake Lauer went 1-for-3. Gavin Olmscheid had a sacrifice fly, Bryan Schlangen was hit by a pitch and Jayden Schaefer scored a run.

The Rangers staring pitcher was Russ Leyendecker, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, one run, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Dawson Hemmesch gave up three hits, six runs and two walks. Parker Brezinka threw one inning, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The offense was led by Brandon Schleper went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Parker Brezinka earned a walk and he Josiah Utsch scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by three timely hits, good defense and they were aided by five walks. Veteran righty Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ty Reller threw 5 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Logan Funk, he went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Will Funk went 1-off-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandon Holm went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ty Reller earned a walk and he was credited for a walk. Carter Birr had a stolen base and he scored a run, Devin Hansen earned a walk an he scored a run and Keagan Stangler earned a walk.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Joe Schwinghammer, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Josh Olmscheid threw two innings i relief, he issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Kurt Marthaler, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Welle went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Colton Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tanner Klaphake went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. .Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Andrew Welle and Josh Olmscheid both earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 7 FARMING FLAMES 0

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Flames, backed by thirteen hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was crafty righty Grant Ludwig, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Dingman went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Isaac Lieser went 3-for-4 with a home run. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Wessel went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tori Olmscheid went 1-for-2. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Flames was Adam Nibaur, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk. Adam Winkels threw three innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Adam Winkels, he went 1-for-4, Dominic Eiynck went 1-for-3 and Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Carson Holthaus and Tylor Schroeder both earned a walk and Taylor Fourre was hit by a pitch.

ELROSA SAINTS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 2

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by three timely hits and they were aided by five walks. The Saints starting pitcher was Ethan Vogt, he threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Wyatt Steffensen threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Gavin Kampsen, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Schmitz earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Brandon Roelike earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and No. 21 earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was DJ Schneider, threw threw three innings, he issued one walk. Luke Jokela threw four innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Talen Braegelmann threw one inning, he gave up three hits, threw runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Dalton Thelen threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Kyle Budde, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and No. 22 went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Austin Larson went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Talen Braegelman and Isaac Holthaus both went 1-for-4 and Justin Schroeder earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 5 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

The Blue Jays defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by eight hits, they were aided by six walks. Micah Ripplinger started on the mound for the Blue Jays, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Jeremy Mugg, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Brandon Welinski went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Swanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Cichon went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. CJ Clear went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jack Primus went 1-for-4. Justin Cichon earned three walks and he scored a run and Haden Chuba had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ivan Papke threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recored five strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Brandon Sawyer, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Sawyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Carter Sawyer earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Mason Toutges went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Kaden Toutges earned a walk. Ivan Papke went 1-for-5 and Ben Mettenberg went 1-for-4.

AVON LAKERS 10 SWANVILLE SWANS 5

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles. They got solid pitching performances from four arms, the starter was Matt Pichelmann, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Dominic Austin threw 3 2/3 innings, he issued one walk and he recored six strikeouts. Carter Philippi threw two innings, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw two innings in relief, he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Philippi, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Joe Dolan went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Adam Harlander went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bennet Hylla had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Carter Holthaus earned two walks and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett and Noah Voz both went 1-for-5.

The Swans starting pitcher was Levi Beseman, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. C. T. threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Swans offense was led by Jordan Sales he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Travis Barthel went 1-for-5 for three RBIs and and Moore was credited for a RBI. HP went 2-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tren Dinius went 1-for-4 and Levi Beseman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 5 OPOLE BEARS 0

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Bears, backed by five timely hits, including a big home run. The Skis got solid pitcher performances, their starter was Jake Kapphahn, he threw four innings, he gave up just one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Scott Litchy threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three big RBIs and he earned two walks. Player/Manager Matt Baier went 1-for3 and he scored a run and Zach Opatz went 1-for-4. Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Riley Czech went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Jake Kapphahn was credited for a RBI, Joey Hanowski scored a run and Scott Litchy earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher was Hunter Ahrens, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw two innings, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 3 threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Bears offense was led by Dominick Hoikka went 2-for-4 and Alex Lange earned a walk. Hunter Boeckermann went 1-for-3 and No. 32 went 1-for-3, Luke Bieniek and Hunter Ahren both were hit by a pitch.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 9 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 2

The River Dogs opened this season with a big win over a league rival the Devils, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles, good defense and they were aided by nine walks. The River Dogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Tyler Jendro threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The River Dogs offense was led by Brady Brezinka, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nathan Psyck went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grayson Suska went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Will Gorecki went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Walcheski was credited for two RBIs and Zack Cekalla earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.Tyler Jendro went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Joe Gaida earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Benusa went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch.

The Devils Braydon Borg was their starting pitcher, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and five walks. Connor Knettle threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Alex Guggisberg, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Connor Knettle went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Luke Zontelli went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Zontelli went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nate Eschenbacher was hit by a pitch. Brady Anderson went 1-for-4.

PIERZ BREWERS 6 AITKIN STEAM 2

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Steam, backed by six timely hits, solid defense and solid pitching. Cody Kimman threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Pete Schommer threw five innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Mike Leidenfrost, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Pete Schommer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Cody Kimman went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Stuckmayer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brian Kiel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Kaden Kruschek earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Poser was hit by a pitch, Jesse Marshik was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nathan Solinger scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Steam was Nathan Ehnsrtom, he threw a complete game. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Steam offense was led by Zach Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Nathan Ehnstrom went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jon Blanchette went 2-for-4, K. Bierene went 1-for-4, I. NcNevin scored a run and M. Olson was hit by a pitch.

WENDELL SAINTS 10 RANDALL CUBS 0

The Randall Cubs defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Austin Dickmann started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jake Ethan threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Tanner Reis, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Austin Dickmann went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Opatz went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Carter Douvier went 1-for-4 for a RBI, ha had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Ethen went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Logan Harren went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Blake Meyer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Roland Ramos earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Travis Wenzel, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tucker Vetsch threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ricky Drew threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Cubs offense was led by Travis Wenzel he went 1-for-4 and Nathan Benning went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Corey Natvig went 1-for-3 and Dylan Lukasavitz went 1-for-2 and Travis Wenzel earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 12 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Pirates, backed by fourteen hits, including five doubles and they were aided by eight walks. The Twins starting pitcher was Ben Kulset, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Evan Haugen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and two walks. Mike Danielson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Carson McCain went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schrader went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Josh Soine went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Kulset earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Radabaugh went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Dylan Staska had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Bennet Evans, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Fuchs threw one inning, he issued one walk. Griffin Bjerke threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grant Fuchs, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Drew Tangen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Hemmesch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 8 STARBUCK STARS 0

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Stars, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Jordan Wosmek, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Chi Schneider threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Meyer threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Adrian Belden threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Derek Dengerud, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chi Schneider went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Josh Beier went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Knutson went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bennet Schultz went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blake Karsch went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Jordan Beier and Brandon Wedel both earned a walk. Grant Paffrath went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Stars starting pitcher was Austin Versteeg, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Olsonaski threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Torri Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Toop threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk.

The Stars offense was led by Austin Versteeg, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Drew Olsonaski earned a walk. Torri Johnson and Jackson Hendrickson both went 1-for-4 and C. Erickson had a sacrifice bunt. A. Friese and Matt Gruber both went 1-for-3.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKIN CLIPPERS 2 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles, solid defense and good pitching performances. Player/manager Lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carter Block threw four innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Dustin Kramer, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kevin Kramer was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double and veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Carter Block went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Landon Neiman earned a walk. Nolan “Fiesty” Geislinger went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Küchle, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Travis Hansen threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Nicks offense was led by Damien Lincoln he went 2-for-4 and Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-4 with a double. Tyler Stanwick went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Travis Hansen went 1-for-2, Jeff Lügen went 1-for-4 and Kaden Rausch earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one run, five walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Dusty Adams threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethan Fruth, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. JT Harren went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Connor Clark went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Dusty Adams went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Luke Schmidt was credited for a RBI and he had scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Derrick Orth earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Caden Stang went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Ian Hunstiger earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Stang earned a walk.

No stats available for the Gussies.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 10 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 7

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by eleven hits, aided by seven walks. Austin Schlangen started on the mound for the Hawks, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Berg threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Cullen Hoffman, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Ludwig went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Steven Pennertz went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Holthaus was credited for a RBI. Jordan Kelm went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Unterberger earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. David Pennertz went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored three runs. Sam Nistler went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Berg went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Austin Schlangen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Matthew Pennertz earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Zach Dingmann, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and four walks. Andy Dingmann thew three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Craig Meyer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs were led on offense by Cade Marquardt, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a home run and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Zack Dingmann earned a walk. Jaxon Marquardt had a sacrifice bunt, Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan earned a walk and Noah Young scored a run.

EXHIBITION

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4

(Friday May 5th)

The Stone Poneys opened their season with a win over the Chargers from the Stearns County League. Backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles and aided by seven walks. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was righty Nate Nierenhausen, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recored one strikeout. Dan O’Connel threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Braeden Dykhuizen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Blake Haus went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-1, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Will Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Bryaden Blonigen earned a walk and he scored a run and Brenden Boesen earned a walk.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Carter Tschida, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and three walks. Tyler Rademacher threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Devin Orbeck, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Reagan Nelson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jamie Terres went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Owen Meyer earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Austin Schoenberg was hit by a pitch. Nathan Terres went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Rademacher earned a walk and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 13 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7

(Friday May 5th)

The Rockies from the Central Valley league defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the River Cats. The Rockies collected ten hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Brady Blattner, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. TJ Neu threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for seven RBIs and he earned two walks. Jordan Neu went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Eli Backes went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Joel Sowada earned two walks and he scored two runs, Trevor Lardy earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and T. Lardy was hit by a pitch.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, eight walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Carper threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jake Carper went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Bryan McCallum earned two walks and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Smith was it by a pitch. Nick Proshek earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Callan Henkemeyer earn a walk and he scored a run and Cody Theory earned a walk.

GREENWALD CUBS 6 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 5

(Friday May 5th)

The Cubs of the Stearns County League defeat the Victory League Saints in a little exhibition action, backed by seven hits, a pair of doubles and they were aided by seven walks. The Cubs starting pitcher was Ethan Ettel, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Ettel threw one inning he gave up two hits and one run and Tyler Engelmeyer threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Westin Middendorf, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Kegan Stueve went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Lenarz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gabe Schwieters went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Hoffmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Engelmeyer earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Ettel went 1-for-1 and Max Wehlage earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Jack Opatz, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recored a strikeout. Jordan Gombos threw 1/3 of an inning he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-for-2 with a walk. Blake Meyer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.. Will Ethan went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Jake Ethan went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Carter Douvier went 1-for-1 and he scored two runs. Tyler Huls went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Opatz went Blake Dickmann went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Peter Schumer earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

BECKER BANDITS 20 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 10

The Bandits defeated their non-league rivals in exhibition action, backed by thirteen hits, including seven doubles. Ryan Groskreutz threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Anderson threw two innings, he gave up six walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Weston Schug threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Thorn threw one inning, he gave six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Mitch Louden, he went 3-for-6 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Will Thorn went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he earned four walks and he scored three runs. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kreeden Blomquist went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Wyatt Flint went 2-for-2 for a RBI, had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Walker Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Connor Rolf went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, earned one walk and he scored one run. Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-3.