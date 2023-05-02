Central Minnesota Town Ball Report – May 1st, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis and the Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

STEARNS COUNTY

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 0

(Sunday April 30th)

The Chargers opened their season with a big win over the Stearns County League rival the Lakers. The Chargers had six very timely hits, they played solid defense and they got good pitching performances. Anthony Revermann started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He issued a pair of walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw three innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Devin Orbeck, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Anthony Revermann went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Owen Meyer was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Eric Terres and Reagan Nelson both earned a walk and each scored a run. Nathan Terres earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jamie Terres scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Tori Olmscheid, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Dylan Nordhues, he went 1-for-3 with a double, Sam Hopfer went 1-for-4 and he was hit twice by a pitch, Tori Olmscheid earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Weston Brinkman earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 7 SOBIESKI SKIS 6

(Sunday April 30th)

The Rebels defeated their Victory League rivals the Skis, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of home runs and a double and aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Tom Fairbanks threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Rebels offense was led by Bill Sather, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brett Kramer went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Tom Fairbanks went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Zach Heidemann went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-4 with a walk. Brain Skluzacek went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jason Sather went 1-for-4 with a walk and Weston Woitalla went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Nick Jelacie earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI.

The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 with a home run and Gabe Hirsch went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Matt Baier went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Scott Litchy went 1-for-5. Zach Opatz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Jake Kapphahn earned a walk and George Mouni was hit by a pitch.

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 4 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 0

(Sunday April 30th)

The Devils defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, backed by six timely hits, aided by six walks and solid defense. Braydon Borg started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Connor Knettel threw three innings, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Devils offense was led by Konnor Wicklund, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Luke Zontelli went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Braydon Borg went 1-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Nate Eschenbch went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and and Alex Guggisberg earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dillon Solid earned a walk and he scored a run, Kyle Wicklund earned a walk, Connor Knettel had a sacrifice bunt and Jake Zontelli was hit by a pitch.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Nick Frieler, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brock Cichen threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Blue Jays offense was led by Justin Cichon, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Swanson and Brandon Welinski both went 1-for-4 and Brady Burggraff earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 36 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

(Sunday April 30th)

The Muskies opened their season with a big win over their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers. The Muskies collected thirty-two hits, including six doubles and a triple and they were aided by eight walks. They played solid defense behind the starting pitcher, veteran righty Adam Wenker. He threw six innings to earn the win, He gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran righty Dave Schlangen threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits and three runs.

The Muskies offense was led by nine players with multi-hit games, Andrew Deters, he went 5-for-7 for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-3 with two doubles for five RBIs and he scored three runs. John Schumer went 5-for-8 with a double for four RBIs and he scored four runs. Rookie Wes Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored six runs. The Schellinger brothers combined for ten hits and seven RBIs. Adam went 4-for-7 with a triple for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored five runs. Brian Schellinger went 3-for-7 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored five runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-7 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.Cody Partch went 4-for-7 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored five runs. Tim Burns went 3-for-6 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jordan Golombiecki, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up ten hits, four runs and two walks. Drew Turnquist threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up seven hits, nine runs and he issued three walks. Ryan Szymanski threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up fifteen hits, thirteen runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jordan Golombiecki, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Kullberg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson and Ryan Szymanski both went 1-for-2.

EXHIBITION

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 4

(Sunday April 30th)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the Crow River Valley league the Red Devils. The River Cats collected seven hits, including a pair of home runs, a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Andrew Nefs, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run and Samson Schlegel went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Jack Grell went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-3 with a double and he he earned a walk. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel earned a pair of walks, A. Smith earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Carper was hit by a pitch.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Holt Hunziker, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Carlin threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Brudzinski threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Pat Tschida threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Mitch Kelzer, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Anderly went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ben Smith went 2-for-5. Patrick Tschida and Zach Item went 1-for-5. Chris Olson went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Hangartner went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Ben Theisen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8

(Saturday April 29th)

The Lakers of the Central Valley League defeated the River Cats of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. They collected five hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. The Lakers starting pitcher was Andrew Schmidt, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Colton Fruth went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Heslop went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derrick Garding earned two walks and, he scored a run and he was credited for two RBIs. Blake Kunkel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kole Klaphake earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Mitch Wieneke went 1-for-2 and Ryan Wieneke was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Schmidt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Max Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run.

The River Cats stating pitcher was Cody Thiery, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, issued four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw 2/3 of an inning, in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Carper threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Alex Smith, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and Samson Schlegel had three stolen bases. Preston Schlegel went went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Welle went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Zeus Schlegel had a pair of stolen bases and Nick Proshek earned a walk.