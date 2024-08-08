Central Minnesota Man Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of St. Cloud is going to prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a young girl.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 49-year-old Gregory Barrett to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

The abuse came to light when an adult woman called authorities last October to notify them that she had been sexually abused by Barrett from when she was six-years-old until she was 13-years-old.

The victim said she came forward after learning that Barrett was trying to watch his stepdaughter in the shower.

The sexual abuse took place at a residence on West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud, at a residence in Pequot Lakes, and at a residence in St. Augusta.

Once the victim's sister learned of the alleged abuse, she called Barrett and confronted him. According to the criminal complaint, Barrett admitted to sexually abusing her sister and that he would give her money to stay quiet. Records also allege he said there was "no point lying about it".

Barrett pleaded guilty in May to one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone younger than 16 and involving multiple acts.

