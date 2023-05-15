Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – May 15th, 2023

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

NJCAA REGION 13 TOURNAMENT

BRACKET A

ITASCA VIKINGS 3 ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 2

The Vikings defeated the Legends, backed by five hits, good defense and very good pitching performances. Avery Liestman started on the mound for the Vikings, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Joshua Grimmer threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout.

The Vikings offense was led by Geremy Mattis, he went 2-for-4 for. RBI and Jackson Bonneville had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jake Eltiste went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Avery Liestman 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Spencer Oxton had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk, Dezmon LeTexier had a sacrifice bunt and Kole Paulsen earned a walk.

The Legends starting pitcher Lucas Burgum threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by Carter Lang, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Felix Porras earned a walk. Levi Lampert went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Goebel went 1-for-4.

ROCHESTER YELLOWJACKETS 11 VERMILION IRON HAWKS 10

The Yellowjackets defeated the Iron Hawks, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles and two home runs, aided by seven walks. Luke Dudycha threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Dylla threw 1 1/3 innings, in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Clement Febus threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Yanseph Llanos went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Griffin Olson went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Quinn Larsen went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Logan O’Hara earned two walks. Alfredo Carrion went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Christian Bruno earned a walk and he scored a run. Javon Marrero Soto went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Klayden Hawkins earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Iron Men starting pitcher was Jordan Koberoski, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Angel Torres threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Iron Men offense was led by Angel Torres, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Mason Kostka went 1-for-6 for three RBIs and and Jake Casazza went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored one run. Jesus Trejo went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Cameron Peterson went 1-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Wonser went 1-for-6 with a double and he scored a run and DeSoto Hood earned a walk and he scored a run. Franklin Wildes went 1-for-5, with two walks and he scored two runs.. Marcus Haire went 1-for-2, with three walks and he scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 3 VERMILION IRON HAWKS 0

The Legends defeated the Iron Hawks, backed by five timely hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. Jalen Vorpahl started on the mound for the Legends, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Chuck Hackett threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Brady Goebel went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Carter Ruschmeier was credited for a RBI. Levi Lampert went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 with a double and Lukas Burgum earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Iron Hawks starting pitcher was DeSoto Hood, he threw a compete game, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Charlie Wonser, Michael Feralio and Marcus Haire Jr. all went 1-for-4. Jesus Trejo and Chase Snyder both went 1-for-3 and Kelbee Woodham went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

ROCHESTER YELLOW JACKETS 6 RIVERLAND BLUE DUCKS 0

The Yellow Jackets defeated the Blue Ducks, backed by nine hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Rees Campanale, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets offense was led by Griffin Olson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Logan O’Hara went 1-for-4 with a home run and Alfredo Carrion went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Klayton Hawkins went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jovan Marrero-Soto went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Yanseph Llanos and Luis Rodriguez both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run and Christian Bruno went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Blue Devils was Asahi Sato, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brenden Groth threw two innings, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Dylan Gillespie, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Hunter Vikemyr went 1-for-3 with a walk. Drew Copley went 1-for-4 and Joshua Fernandez earned a walk. Taiko Ishikawa and Max Diluzio both went 1-for-3 and Evan Hubatch had a sacrifice bunt.

BRACKET B

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 3 ST. CLOUD TC CYCLONES 1

The Warriors defeated the Cyclones, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. Jack Howard threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Caden Lang, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Tyler Flis went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bennett Knapper went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Nolan Spence went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 and Matt Beacom earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Chris Lessman, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus, went 2-for-4 and Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cayden Hansen went 1-for-5. Joel Torres Rivera was credited for a RBI and John Deschamps went 1-for-5. Blaine Fischer had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Brady Linn earned two walks.

NDSCS WILDCATS 9 RAINY RIVER VOYAGEURS 0

(No STATS REPORTED)

ST. CLOUD TC CYCLONES 12 RAINY RIVER VOYAGEURS 3

The Cylcones defeated the Voyageurs, backed by thirteen hits, including five players with multi-hit games. Brock Woitalla started on the mound for the Cyclones, threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Blake Kilanowski threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brock Woitalla, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peyton Randall went 2-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Perry went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Linn and Cayden Hansen both were credited for a RBI. Joel Torres Rivera went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Dylan Gertken went 1-for-5. Jake Ince and Ben Kopacz both earned a walk and h Peyton Winter scored a run.

No stats reported for Rainy River

CENTURY WOOD DUCKS Defeated NDSC WILD CATS (No score Reported)

ST. CLOUD TC CYCLONES 2 NDSCS WILD CATS 1

The Cyclones defeated the Wild Cats, backed by eight hits, good defense a solid pitching. Brooks Asche was the Cyclones starting pitcher, he earned the win and Kayden Swenson earned the save. Pitching stats were not available.

The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Joel Torres Rivera went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Dylan Gertken had a sacrifice bunt. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4, Matt Perry and John Deschamps both went 1-for-3.

No stats available for the WILDCATS!

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 4 RIVERLAND BLUE DEVILS 2

The Legends defeated the Blue Devils, backed by eight hits, they put up two runs in the third and two runs in the ninth innings. Brock Depute started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Parker Jendro threw three innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Bullock threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Lang went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Felix Porras went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Austin Hendricks went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Calen O’Connel went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Levi Lampert went 1-for4- and he scored a run.

The Blue Devils starting pitcher was Hunter Vikemyr, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Max Schmacher threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Drew Copley, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and Taiko Ishikawa went 1-for-4. Evan Hubatch went 2-for-3 and Hunter Vikemyr went 3-for-4. Jake Bryant went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 10 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 2

ST. CLOUD TC CYCLONES 9 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 2

The Cyclones defeated their rivals the Warriors, backed by fourteen hits, including seven doubles and a pair of triples. The pitching stats were not available, but Jacob Hendrickson started, he threw one inning. Carson Geislinger threw seven innings in relief to earn the win.

The Cylcones offense was led by their sophomore second baseman, Joel Torres Rivera, he went 3-for-4 with three doubles for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Freshman shortstop Brock Woitalla went 3-for-5 with a double and a triple for one RBI and he scored two runs. Sophomore DH John Deschamps went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Freshman catcher Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Sophomore third base Dylan Gertken went 3-for-5 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman right fielder Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman first baseman Sam Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Freshman left fielder Matt Perry went 1-for-5 and sophomore center fielder Brady Linn earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

No Stats available for Ridgewater

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 7 ITASCA VIKINGS 2

The Legends defeated the Vikings, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Kai Mayfeild, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jalen Vorpahl threw one inning, he issued one walk. Caden Sand threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Bullock threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Chuck Hackett, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brady Goebel went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Jacob Merrill was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Lang went 2-for-4 with a double and Felix Porras went 2-for-4, Mason Conrad went 1-for-4, Calen O’Connell went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Levi Lampert earned four walks and he scored two runs.

The Cyclones, Legends, Rochester and Century move on to play on Thursday, as they will cross bracket and play a double elimination tournament. With the winner qualifying for the Nationals.