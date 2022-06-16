Central Minnesota Golfers Fare Well at State Tournament

Luke Ashbrook of Kimball shot a 71 Wednesday to finish 5th in the Class AA state boys golf tournament in Jordan at the Ridges and Sand Creek. He finished with a 2-day total of 148. Leo Wershay of Cathedral shot a 72 Wednesday and finished 18th with a 2-day total of 155. Zac Kreuzer of Albany shot an 81 and finished with a 2-day total of 162.

In Class AAA boys Carson Andel of Sartell shot an 81 Wednesday and finished 64th with a 2-day total of 163. AAA was played at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

In Class A boys Dylan Sauer-Sundly shot an 87 Wednesday and finished 48th with a 2-day total of 177. Class A was played at Pebble Creek in Becker.

In Class AA girls Albany golfers Abby Thielen shot a 44 yesterday and finished 25th while Kaitlyn Lahr shot a 48 yesterday and finished 60th.