CentraCare Wants Fast Accuate Covid-19 Test on Site [PODCAST]

CentraCare Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. I asked him what he'd like to see available to them in regards to Covid-19 testing. He says they would like a fast accurate test where they could test symptomatic people and also be able to test those in the community who aren't showing symptoms. Listen to our conversation below.

Dr. Morris and I discussed masks the benefits to more people wearing them. The benefits of people wearing masks is that those wearing them are less likely to transfer germs to others. The masks would not protect those wearing them from others.

Learn more about Covid-19 from the CentraCare website.