CentraCare Using MyChart To Notify Patients Eligible for Booster

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare says they plan to notify all patients who are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster through MyChart.

CentraCare is working to administer the booster dose to those who are most vulnerable and those who have completed their vaccine series more than six months ago.

Get our free mobile app

Last week, The Minnesota Department of Health and CDC recommended that people 65 and older and people 50-64-years-old with a qualifying medical condition should receive the booster shot.

MDH and CDC also says people 18-49 with a qualifying medical condition and people 18-64 who are at higher risk of transmission and exposure due to their living or job setting may also receive the booster.

If you don't have a MyChart account, you can sign up by visiting https://mychart.centracare.com/. You can also schedule an appointment by calling 320-200-3200.

CentraCare say they are still awaiting further guidance before scheduling booster shot appoints for healthy, fully vaccinate people.

The CDC says guidance on booster shots for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines is expected in the coming weeks.