CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy for Hospitals, Clinics

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare and Carris Health is loosing up restrictions on visitors at their facilities.

Starting this Monday CentraCare hospitals will allow one healthy adult visitor for a patient's entire length of stay.

For pediatric inpatient and neonatal intensive care units, two parents/legal guardians will be permitted. For critically ill and end-of-life patients, two adults visitors will be allowed per day.

Clergy also will be allowed to visit hospital patients.

At CentraCare clinics, one adult visitor at a time will be allowed per patient.

Visitors entering CentraCare facilities must use designated entrances and will be screened for COVID-19. Visitors will not be admitted if they are showing symptoms.

Visitors are required to wear masks at all times while in the facility. You're encouraged to bring your own mask, but one will be provided if necessary.