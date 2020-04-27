CentraCare to Open Palliative Care Clinic in Waite Park This Fall

WAITE PARK -- CentraCare Health is opening a new footprint in Waite Park.

Construction in underway for a new Palliative Care Clinic inside the Marketplace Mall in Waite Park.

Palliative Care is specialized medical care for people with chronic or serious illnesses such as cancer.

Michelle Jaskolka is the Palliative Care Director. She says their goal is to offer additional support to patients of all ages and their family as they navigate through a difficult time in your life.

We work really hard with their doctors and medical providers to provide an extra layer of support to help relieve their symptoms and give them the best quality of life they can have while experiencing their illness.

Jaskolka says the move to Waite Park not only expands their footprint into a new community, but they had the ability to design the space to best fit their needs.

You come into the clinic and you're use to going into an exam room, and our clinic space will have two rooms that are more conversational focused. They will have more comfortable seating and feel more like a living room setting than a clinic room setting.

She says the new location will bring their outpatient services from the CentraCare River Campus location to Waite Park. Staff spaces for CentraCare's Home Care and Hospice will also be occupying space in the building.

If all goes well they hope to open the new clinic this fall.