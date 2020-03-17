CentraCare To Begin Rescheduling Elective Surgeries

ST. CLOUD -- Elective procedures, surgeries, and physicals are being rescheduled at CentraCare due to the presence of COVID-19 in our community.

They say the action is being taken to provide safe care for patients, reduce the speed of COVID-19 spread, conserve necessary supplies and redistribute CentraCare staff and providers as needed throughout this pandemic.

Patients with the following will be contacted to be rescheduled:

Elective patient procedures/surgeries

Most physicals and well exams, including pediatrics

Chronic visits that can be postponed or carried out by phone or video

Many outpatient rehab appointments

Also, starting Wednesday CentraCare will screen patients at the front door before they enter clinic locations. After entering, patients must practice social distancing, keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others, if possible. CentraCare facilities will work to separate patients with symptoms of respiratory illness from other patients.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, please do one of the following:

Visit CentraCare eClinic for online, phone or video visit, 24/7; screening is free of charge

Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to speak with a nurse, 24/7

This will ensure that you will be directed to the correct source of care.