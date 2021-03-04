CentraCare Scheduling COVID Vaccine For All Eligible Groups

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare and Carris Health are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is eligible.

CentraCare spokesperson Dr. George Morris says when they first got the initial vaccine, supplies were limited, however over the last week vaccine supplies have increased and CentraCare is now able to offer the vaccine to anyone in the first priority groups who wants to receive it, including those 65+.

As more and more area pharmacies and community partners begin to provide access to the vaccine, together we have a common goal to get shots in arms and protect our communities.

Appointments can be made either online or by calling CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200.

Morris says the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine has also arrived and are now being distributed within the region.

Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota needs to achieve a goal of vaccinating 70% of Minnesotans who are 65+ before moving to vaccinating the next priority groups.