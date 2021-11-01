CentraCare Scheduling COVID-19 Booster Shots

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is now taking appointments for patients eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots.

CentraCare says patients eligible for the J&J booster must be 18-years-old and have received the single-shot vaccine at least two months ago.

For the Moderna and Pfizer boosters, CentraCare says patients must have completed their vaccination series at least six months ago and are either 65-years-old or older, 18-64 and at high risk of severe COVID, or 18-64 and have frequent exposure to COVID-19 due to their working or living conditions.

CentraCare says the FDA has also authorized the use of a booster that is different than the original vaccination you received.

You can schedule your appointment online or by calling CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200.

Walk-in appointments are also available at CentraCare South Point from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Fridays.