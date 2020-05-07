CentraCare Says We Are Busier [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. I asked him if St. Cloud is a hot spot. He said by definition we are and that CentraCare is busier and could be at the beginning of a surge. Dr. Morris urges people to wear masks and to social distance to decrease the spread of Covid-19. Morris says CentraCare is ramping up testing with many of their test samples sent off to the University of Minnesota for results. Listen to our conversation below.

For privacy purposes Dr. Morris would reveal where specific patients are coming to them from and how many exact cases they have at the hospital. He did say now are not overwhelmed with activity and have enough ICU beds at the moment.