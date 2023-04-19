Inadvertent Panic Alarm Results in Lockdown of CentraCare-Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- CentraCare - Sartell was placed in a brief lockdown Wednesday morning.

CentraCare officials say at around 10:00 a.m. a panic alarm was inadvertently activated at the clinic, resulting in multiple law enforcement agencies to respond.

While it was a false alarm, authorities cleared and searched the building as a precaution.

CentraCare says at no time did the incident pose a threat to patients, clinic staff or the general public.

As a result of the disruption, CentraCare says the Sartell Clinic is closed for the rest of the day and patients are in the process of being contacted.

CentraCare says they are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement, CentraCare security and emergency management.

A debrief of the incident will be conducted later today.

