CentraCare Restricting Visitors Due to Recent COVID Surge
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is once again implementing a no visitor policy at all of its facilities.
The restrictions are due to the current surge of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.
Exceptions to the restrictions will be allowed for patients/visitors experiencing the following situations:
- End of life
- Critically ill
- Parent/legal guardian of a minor patient
- Legal guardian of an adult with cognitive/developmental disabilities
- Labor support
- High-risk procedures requiring in-person discussions about care and informed consent
Patients in these situations will be limited to one healthy visitor per day during visitation hours. All visitors entering a CentraCare or Carris Health facility will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Visitors are also required to wear a mask that covers both nose and mouth.
The changes will go into effect on Wednesday.
