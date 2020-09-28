CentraCare Restricting Visitors Due to Recent COVID Surge

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is once again implementing a no visitor policy at all of its facilities.

The restrictions are due to the current surge of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.

Exceptions to the restrictions will be allowed for patients/visitors experiencing the following situations:

End of life

Critically ill

Parent/legal guardian of a minor patient

Legal guardian of an adult with cognitive/developmental disabilities

Labor support

High-risk procedures requiring in-person discussions about care and informed consent

Patients in these situations will be limited to one healthy visitor per day during visitation hours. All visitors entering a CentraCare or Carris Health facility will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Visitors are also required to wear a mask that covers both nose and mouth.

The changes will go into effect on Wednesday.