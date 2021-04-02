CentraCare Reaches 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare has reached a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Get our free mobile app

The health organization administered their 100,000th vaccine dose in their community wide vaccination efforts.

Incident Commander Dr. George Morris says it shows the determination in their vaccination efforts.

When we began administering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers in late December and then the community in January, we never envisioned we'd already be at 100,000 doses by early April. We will continue these vaccination efforts and look forward to adding to this number until our community can be protected against COVID-19.

Since January, CentraCare has vaccinated people from Long Prairie to Redwood Falls and Sauk Centre to Monticello. CentraCare's mobile vaccine teams have also helped reached underserved populations.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine through CentraCare, you're ask to visit their website or call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200.