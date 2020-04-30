CentraCare Providing Guidance As Businesses Slowly Reopen

ST. CLOUD -- With Governor Tim Walz announcing his next step to reopen non-essential businesses, local health officials are reminding you to proceed with caution.

Craig Broman is the CentraCare Chief Operating Officer and St. Cloud Hospital President. He says to help establish a safe workplace during these unprecedented times, they've created some helpful reminders for going back to work.

It is all about social distancing, doing the appropriate personal hygiene, wearing personal protective equipment. In the workplace, I think as an employer we need to be looking how do we better protect our employees and create a safer environment for them.

He says while we all want things to go back to normal, it’s important to remember the lessons we’ve learned from this pandemic.

We need to be diligent in taking the necessary precautions. I also think it's going to take us as the public some time to decide when are we comfortable to reengage in social environments.

Broman says it's important for employers to updated their health and safety procedures such as conducting screenings each time a visitor or employee enters your business, continue to use technology for remote meetings, and identify the hotspots like coffee stations where employees can be exposed to the virus.