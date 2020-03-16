CentraCare Offering Curbside Testing, Free eClinic Visits

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is making some accommodations for patients who are at-risk for COVID-19, while limiting exposure.

Starting Monday CentraCare is offering curbside collection for people with an appointment. When you arrive, a specimen will be collected via nasal swab to test for Influenza and COVID-19. The patient will then be contacted with the test results.

CentraCare eClinic is also offering COVID-19 screening visits free of charge.

The curbside collection is currently offered in St. Cloud with plans to add additional locations. Do not arrive without an appointment.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, you're asked to visit CentraCare eClinic for an online, phone or video visit or call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to speak to a nurse.

