CentraCare Names New President of Willmar Campus

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The president of CentraCare - Paynesville has been chosen to become the president of CentraCare - Willmar.

Craig Henneman will take over the Willmar operations with the retirement of Mike Schramm in January.

Henneman was chosen for his strong leadership experience and clinic operations, expertise in recruitment, service line growth, and financial stewardship.

He has been CentraCare - Paynesville President since 2022. Before that, he served as Executive Director of Surgical Services at St. Cloud Hospital.

Henneman says he was interested in the Willmar role for an "opportunity to lead a medical campus that is deeply committed to both innovation and patient-centered care".

CentraCare says it is developing an interim leadership plan for the Paynesville campus until Henneman's successor is found.

Henneman takes over in Willmar on April 14th.

