CentraCare Making Changes to COVID-19 Testing

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare has announced they are making changes on who can get tested for COVID-19.

Due to a national shortage in supplies and increase demand in testing, CentraCare is limited who can get tested.

New requirements include anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, critical workers and other groups defined by the Minnesota Department of Health, people with known exposure to someone who has tested positive, and people who need testing before a procedure.

People who do not have symptoms should not be tested for COVID-19 unless directed by a medical provider.

Anyone with symptoms and those who need testing should call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to make an appointment.