CentraCare is Busy But Not Overwhelmed [PODCAST]

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He indicated that CentraCare remains busy due to Covid-19 but is not overwhelmed by patients and neither is their Intensive Care Unit. Dr. Morris says they are still experiencing a surge but the cases haven't increased at the rate they were last week. Listen below.

Dr. Morris says CentraCare has access to the drug Remdesivir to help Covid-19 patients and has used it when necessary. Dr. Morris recommends those with symptoms to seek out a test and for everyone else to wear a mask.

