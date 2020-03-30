CentraCare Closing Urgent Care South in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is closing its south St. Cloud Urgent Care until further notice.

CentraCare officials say demand for services at their Urgent Care South location has dropped. The move will allow staff to be allocated to other locations to help fight the COVID-19 virus.

The CentraCare Plaza Urgent Care remains open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. to treat non-coronavirus patients.

If you believe you may have the COVID-19 virus, you're asked to visit a CentraCare eClinic for online, phone or video visit anytime day or night, or by calling CentraCare Connect at (320) 200-3200 to speak with a nurse.

This will allow doctors to direct you to the correct place for care.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app