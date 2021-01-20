ST. CLOUD – CentraCare will remain focused on vaccinating health care workers and high-risk groups against COVID-19 for at least the next few weeks, and is asking residents to be patient as they wait for their turns to be vaccinated.

The St. Cloud-based health system says the number of people interested in being vaccinated is “encouraging,” but they can only administer shots to certain groups right now due to a limited supply of vaccine.

CentraCare says it is not currently scheduling any vaccinations for people in the Phase 1B group, which includes childcare workers, teachers and other essential workers. There are no vaccination clinics for the general public, and patients should not call to schedule an appointment. CentraCare says residents will be notified when they’re eligible for a vaccine.

“We are hopeful to receive more vaccine in the coming weeks, and are prepared to vaccinate larger groups once that supply is secured,” CentraCare said.

The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday opened nine community vaccination clinics, including one in St. Cloud, for people 65 and older, along with educators and childcare workers who worked through their employers to schedule an appointment. The state is no longer taking appointments after filling nearly 6,000 appointments.

For more information visit the state's Find My Vaccine webpage.