CentraCare Announces Journey Home To Close in July

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids chemical dependency treatment facility is closing this summer.

Journey Home is set to close effective July 2nd, 2020. In a news release, CentraCare officials say this is a decision not made lightly.

CentraCare says they remain strongly committed to behavioral health and will continue expansion and enhancements of its behavioral health services.

Journey Home provides a short-term chemical dependency program and housing for women and their children.

Journey Home first opened in 2008. The decision to close is not COVID-19 related.