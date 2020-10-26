CentraCare Adds Care Options for Residents With COVID-19 Concerns

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is expanding their care options for patients with COVID-19 concerns.

Starting Tuesday CentraCare will move its St. Cloud curbside COVID-19 testing operations to the former Waite Park public works building, near Menards.

Other care options for people with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms include online scheduling for curbside testing, video or in-person visits with a primary care provider, no appointment walk-in care at CentraCare Plaza Urgent Care for patients with COVID-19 symptoms or visiting CentraCare eClinic to talk with a provider from home.

Anyone not sure what to do can call CentraCare Connect and speak to a nurse about care options at 320-200-3200.