CentraCare Adding Video Visits for People with Chronic Conditions

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare will be offering a new service to patients with chronic conditions.

In order to make sure patients can get the care they need during the COVID-19 outbreak, CentraCare is providing video visits for people with a variety of chronic conditions that include diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Health officials say people with these conditions are at a higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and these new video visits will keep them safer while providing regular care.

In addition to video visits, CentraCare also offers online and phone appointments.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app