Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to migration. Just over 14,000 international people moved to the state while just over 19,000 Minnesotans moved out of the state.

At 5,717,184 people Minnesota is still ranked as the 22nd most populous state.

Nationally new international migration - the number of people moving in and out of the country - added just over one million people between 2021 and 2022. Positive natural change - births minus deaths - increased the population by about 245,000.

The south was the fastest-growing last year and Florida was the fastest-growing state. The west was the only other region to experience growth. The northeast and the midwest both lost residents. Eighteen states experienced a population decline in 2022.

For Minnesota's surrounding states:

South Dakota gained 13,660 residents

Wisconsin gained 12,438 residents

Iowa gained 2,828 residents

North Dakota gained 1,327 residents