Celina C. Fink, 92, Cold Spring

May 14, 1931 - January 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 27, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Celina C. Fink, age 92, who died January 17, 2024, at her home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday in the St. Boniface Church narthex.

Celina was born on May 14, 1931, in Cold Spring, MN to Henry and Anna (Schmitt) Mueller. She married Edward Fink on July 19, 1955, in St. James Catholic Church, Jacobs Prairie, MN.

Celina enjoyed helping Ron in his cabinet shop, baking, canning, gardening, embroidering, and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchild. She was a member of St. Boniface Church and Christian Women.

She is survived by son, Ron (Diane) Fink; siblings, Ralph (Mary) Mueller; in-laws, Delores Mueller, Ruth Mueller, Viola Fink; grandchildren, Ryan (Courtney) Fink, Kaitlyn (Derick) Hall and great grandchild, Reagan Fink.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Fink; siblings, Lawrence, Norbert (Delores), Elmer (Odella “Tillie”), Edwin, Reynold, and Sylvester “Cy” (Rachel).