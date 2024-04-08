Celestine “Slim/Sal” A. Walz, 89, Princeton

January 9, 1935 - April 3, 2024

Celestine “Slim/Sal” A. Walz, age 89 of Princeton, MN, passed away on April 3, 2024, at his home in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton with Fr. Kevin Anderson presiding. Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at Christ Our Light Cemetery in Princeton.

Celestine was born to Ferdinand and Anna (Neu) Walz on January 9, 1935, in Watkins. He had a 12th grade education, was in the military where he served for three years, and later worked for 33 years at Honeywell as a production stock manager. Celestine enjoyed fishing and hunting and always looked forward to a good meal with shared memories.

Celestine is survived by his son, Gregory Walz; his daughter, Gwen Jensen; grandchildren, Ryan (Danielle) Jensen and Alicia Anderson; great grandchildren, Abby Ward, Danny Ward, Maddison Jensen, and Tyler Jensen; brothers, Waldmar (Carol) Walz and Maynard (Jeanette) Walz; and others whom he cherished, especially, Dawn Bohnen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and six brothers. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.