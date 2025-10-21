February 14, 1932 - October 17, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM on Friday, October 31, 2025 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Celestine A. Pappenfus, age 93, of Becker who died Friday, October 17, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Mike Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker has been entrusted with arrangements.

Celestine was born February 14, 1932 in St. Cloud to John and Mary (Rooney) Ahles. She married George Pappenfus on June 11, 1957 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple moved to Becker in 1958. Celestine worked at Northwestern Bell/Qwest in St. Cloud and Brooklyn Center for 23 years retiring in 1992. She is a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker and the Becker Quilting Guild. Celestine most loved family time on the farm, cooking, cards quilting, puzzling and baking for her husband, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and friends.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Donahue of Belgrade, MT; George Pappenfus of Becker, MN; Alice Pappenfus of Des Plaines, IL; Leo (Jennifer) Pappenfus of Annandale; Ted (Sandra) Pappenfus of Moncks Corner, SC; Howard (Lisa) Pappenfus of Clear Lake; siblings, Timothy (Joyce) Ahles of Woodbury; Roland Ahles of Andover, MA; sister-in-law Mary Ahles of Brownsburg IN; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, sisters, Marcella Ahles and Yvonne Gapinski; brother Aelred Ahles; brother-in-law, Sy Gapinski and sister-in-law Julie Ahles.