Celebrate International Welcoming Week in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- You're invited to walk in someone else's shoes this week in Waite Park.

The city along with #Unitecloud and Lutheran Social Services of Central Minnesota is celebrating international "Welcoming Week" through September 22nd.

The annual celebration encourages communities across the world to bring together immigrants and those born within their countries in a spirit of unity to build strong connections across their communities.

As part of the celebration the Central MN Green Card Voices exhibit will be on display at Waite Park City Hall. The exhibit features 18 first generation immigrant and refugee stories and is free to view during normal city hall hours.