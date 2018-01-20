Cecilia J. “Murph” Laramie, 95, St. Cloud

January 28, 1922 - January 21, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Cecilia J. “Murph” Laramie, age 95, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Cecilia was born on January 28, 1922 to Joseph and Mary (Murphy) Murphy in Melrose, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School and later graduated from the St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis. After graduating, Cecilia honorably served her country in the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant Army Nurse at Fort Carson, Colorado, during World War II. She was united in marriage to Roy H. Laramie on June 8, 1946 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Cecilia worked at the St. Cloud Hospital and eventually retired from the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center after 35 years of service. She was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (N.A.R.F.E.), the American Legion Waite Park Silver Star Post #428, the District 742 Fun Singers, past member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir and volunteered at the school library, and St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where she sang in the funeral choir.