Cecelia (Kedrowski) Daniels, 82, Park Rapids

October 28, 1938 - May 9, 2021

Cecelia (Kedrowski) Daniels, 82 year old resident of Park Rapids, MN died on Sunday, May 9 at her home in Park Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 14 at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Cecelia Kedrowski was born on October 28, 1938 in Swanville, MN to the late Jacob and Martha (Wolnick) Kedrowski. Cecelia attended local country school. Cecelia graduated with the class of 1956 from Swanville High School. She was united in marriage to Richard Daniels on June 2, 1962 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN.

The couple made their home in the Minneapolis area for 18 years. While living in Minneapolis, she worked for General Mills and a Collection Agency. The couple then moved to Reno, NV, where they resided for 15 years. Cecelia worked for a nursing home in the activities area while living in Reno. Cecelia also had a very successful Avon business while living in Reno. The couple retired and returned to Minnesota. They purchased a home on the 5th Crow Wing Lake in Park Rapids, where they lived from 1998 until moving into Park Rapids in 2017.

Cecelia enjoyed fishing, playing cards especially cribbage, whist and poker. The couple enjoyed wintering in Mission Texas for 20 plus years.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard "Dick" Daniels of Park Rapids; sister, Veronica (Art) Altrichter of Clear Lake; sisters-in-law, Janice (Carl) Trager of Browerville, Mary Daniels of Hines, Lois Kedrowski of Minneapolis, Clara Kedrowski of Ames, IA and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Bernice; brothers, Henry and Bernard and a brother-in-law, Calvin.