Cecelia A. Capaul, 62, Sauk Rapids

June 22, 1956 - February 25, 2019

Funeral services will be at 11AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls, MN for Cecelia A. Capaul, age 62 of Sauk Rapids who passed away at home on February 25, 2019. Pastor Scott Prouty will officiate and burial will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9AM - 11AM at the church on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Cecelia was born on June 22, 1956 in Redwood Falls to Clemen and Helen (Kaiser) Hess. She grew up in ceceliaRedwood Falls, lived most of her adult life in Olivia and for the past 5 years has been a resident of Sauk Rapids. Cecelia had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh and smile. She was a compassionate person who always put others first. Cecelia loved giving gifts to people especially around the holidays. She enjoyed baking and she was famous for her donuts and Christmas cookies. Cecelia loved spending time with family and her kids were the biggest part of her life.

Survivors include her children, John (Abigail) Capaul of Hugo, Andrea Capaul of St. Paul and Amy Capaul of Murray, UT; grandson, Leo Craig; brothers and sisters, Chuck Hess, Donald Hess, Joanne McGowan, Gerry Hess and Patricia Olsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, LeRoy Hess, Lynn Hess, Wally Hess, Gary Hess and Linda Miller.

Cecelia really connected with the people at Arbor Way and therefore the family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Arbor Way.