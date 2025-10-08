ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The fundraising campaign at the Catholic Community Schools has hit a major milestone.

"The Deeply Rooted, Growing Stronger" capital campaign has surpassed the $4 million mark toward its $6 million goal. They recently received a significant gift from the Cross Works Foundation. Earlier this year, the Coborn Family Foundation's $500,000 gift was matched by 150 donors during a 20-day challenge in May.

Cathedral Capital Campaign Cathedral Capital Campaign loading...

The campaign's three priorities are to reduce the remaining balance on Cathedral's North Building expansion, upgrade HVAC systems at Cathedral, and provide $1 million in professional development and program support for CCS elementary schools.