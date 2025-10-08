Catholic Community Schools Fundraising Effort Nears $6 Million Goal
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The fundraising campaign at the Catholic Community Schools has hit a major milestone.
"The Deeply Rooted, Growing Stronger" capital campaign has surpassed the $4 million mark toward its $6 million goal. They recently received a significant gift from the Cross Works Foundation. Earlier this year, the Coborn Family Foundation's $500,000 gift was matched by 150 donors during a 20-day challenge in May.
The campaign's three priorities are to reduce the remaining balance on Cathedral's North Building expansion, upgrade HVAC systems at Cathedral, and provide $1 million in professional development and program support for CCS elementary schools.
