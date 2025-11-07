ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Catholic Community Schools capital campaign has announced a new one-million match. The "Deeply Rooted, Growing Stronger" campaign has been given the match from Cross Works Foundation.

CCS President David Fremo says every dollar of new gifts will be matched for the next $1 million.

In November of last year, a month into the silent phase of the campaign, $275,500 had been raised. At the public kick-off in February, the total was just over $700,000. With the Coborn Family Foundation's gift of $500,000, which was matched by 150 donors during a 20-day challenge in May. And, as of now, just over $4 million has been raised from 423 donors. They have a goal of raising $6 million.

The campaign's three priorities are to reduce the remaining balance on Cathedral's North Building expansion, upgrade HVAC systems at Cathedral, and provide $1 million in professional development and program support for CCS elementary schools.