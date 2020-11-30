Catholic Charities Offers 12 Locations for Frozen Meal Project

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities Senior Dining is continuing to grow the frozen meal expansion project.

Meals are being made available at several locations across central Minnesota in December. Some of those locations include Avon, St. Cloud, St. Joseph, and Sartell. The program started in August additional locations are continually being added. Twelve locations for the month of December are currently scheduled.

Meals are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per month.

Participants must be at least 60 years old.

There is no cost but donations will be accepted.