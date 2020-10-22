Catholic Charities Offering Frozen Meal Pickup at 13 Locations

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud has announced their Senior Dining frozen meal pickup locations for the month of November.

The Catholic Charities Senior Dining Expansion Project began back in August to help central Minnesota seniors who live in rural communities and have limited opportunities for food support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthy, frozen meals packaged in oven and microwave safe containers will be handed out via a no-contact drive-through at 13 locations in Avon, Askov, Hinckley, Milaca, Mora, North Branch, Ogilvie, Rush City, Sandstone, Sartell, and St. Cloud.

Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible. There is no cost, but donations are accepted.

Pickup Locations:

Avon:

Avon Food Shelf - Monday, November 2nd from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Askov:

Askov Community Center - Tuesday, November 17th from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Hinckley:

Hinckley Community Center - Friday, November 6th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Milaca:

Alliance Church - Thursday, November 12th from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Mora:

Mora Food Pantry - Tuesday, November 3rd from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

North Branch:

Ruby’s Pantry - Saturday, November 14th from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Ogilvie:

Ogilvie Museum - Tuesday, November 3rd from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Rush City:

Sacred Heart Church - Thursday, November 19th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Sandstone:

Sandstone Food Shelf - Wednesday, November 18th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Sartell:

Celebration Lutheran Church - Monday, November 23rd from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

St. Cloud:

First Presbyterian Church - Monday, November 9th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf - Tuesday, November 10th from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 24th from 1:00 pm until 3:00 p.m.