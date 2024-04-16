Catholic Charities Announces new President/CEO

Aaron Fisk, submitted photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities has a new leader.

The Corporate Board of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud has named Aaron Fisk as the organization's new President/CEO.

Fisk and his family live in St. Cloud.  Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Custom Partnerships with Microbiologics in St. Cloud.  He has been serving on the Catholic Charities Board of Directors since 2022.

Catholic Charities serves 16 counties across Central Minnesota.  They conducted a nationwide search to fill the position.

Back in June of last year, Steve Pareja announced his resignation after six years on the job.

