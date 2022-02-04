Catholic Charities and Thrivent Partnering for Diaper Drive

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota diaper drive kicks off next week.

Thrivent Financial is teaming up with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud for a two-week diaper drive. All of the donations will go to support women-led families at Domus Transitional Housing in St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Domus provides assistance to women over the age of 18 with kids up to the age of 12 as they work to maintain employment, education, sobriety, permanent housing, or financial stability.

The goal is to collect 5,000 diapers and the greatest need is for those sizes two to five. The drive starts Monday and runs through February 18th. Donations can be dropped off at the St. Cloud Thrivent office on 1st Street North (behind Firestone Complete Auto Care) during regular business hours.

To learn more contact Catholic Charities Development Officer Annie Henriksen by email at annie.henriksen@ccstcloud.org or by phone at 320-650-1645.

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.