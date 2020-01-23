Catherine A. “Katie” Reinert, 85, St. Cloud

April 16, 1934 - January 20, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church for Catherine A. “Katie” Reinert, age 85, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Memory Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Katie was born on April 16, 1934 to John and Margaret (Kaiser) Reischl in St. Joseph, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Ralph Reinert on May 20, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Katie retired from Electrolux in 1997 after 30 plus years of service. Before her eye sight and memory deteriorated, Katie enjoyed spending time doing embroidery, word search puzzles, flower gardening and setting 2500 piece puzzles. Katie enjoyed a quiet and reserved life, often trying to stay out of the spot light.

Katie is survived by her children, Dave (Pat) of Gillette, WY, Joyce (Bill) Schmidt of Clearwater, Margaret “Marge” (John) Watzke of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lorie of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Selma Reischl of Waite Park; brother-in-law, Leander Bieniek of Holdingford; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph in 1962; sons, Thomas, Gary, and Allan; great-granddaughter, Kendall Reinert; brothers, Leo and Ray; sisters and their spouses, Bernie (Pete) Van Heel, Mary Ann (Roman) Sauerer and Louise Bieniek.

A special thank you to the staff of Moments Hospice and the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Memory Cottages for their loving and compassionate care of Katie.