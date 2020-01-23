Cathedral Principal Resigns, Interim Hired

ST. CLOUD -- Cathedral schools have a new interim principal. The Catholic Community Schools Board has announced Kathy Crispo has been hired for the job and will begin on February 3rd.

She replaces Paula Foley who announced earlier this week that she was retiring. Foley was hired in July of 2018.

Crispo started her career at Cathedral as a Business Education teacher. Following her time at Cathedral she was the principal at St. John's Prep for five years, and has been the principal at St. Francis Xavier in Sartell since 2012.

Earlier this month the interim superintendent of the Catholic Community Schools, Lynn Grewing, also resigned.