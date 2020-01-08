Interim Catholic Schools Superintendent Resigns
ST. CLOUD -- The interim Superintendent of the Catholic Community Schools in St. Cloud has resigned. Lynn Grewing announced her resignation effective this past Friday.
The Board of Directors say they express their gratitude to Grewing for a job well done.
Grewing stepped in as the interim Superintendent in October of 2018 after the resignation of the school's first Superintendent.
The Catholic Community Schools include nine schools in central Minnesota including Cathedral High School.
