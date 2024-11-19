Caroline Krippner, 77, St. Cloud

August 16, 1947 - November 15, 2024

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Caroline “Carol” Krippner, age 77 of St. Cloud, will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 22 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. Carol died at the Belgrade Nursing Home on Friday, November 15. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Friday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Carol was born on August 16, 1947, in Sauk Center to Benedict and Theresa (Walzing) Heinen. She grew up in Sauk Center. She married Eugene Krippner and the couple lived in Sartell and Rice before moving to St. Cloud. Carol worked in Admissions at the St. Cloud Hospital for several years. She is a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park

Carol is survived by her children: Julie (Greg) Wilson, Eden Prairie; Jeff Krippner, Sauk Rapids; Jon (Nicole) Krippner, Rice; Jennifer Krippner, St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Betty (Mike) Jaeger, Sauk Rapids; Viola (Tom) Theisen, St. Cloud; Joseph Heinen, St. Cloud, and her former husband, Gene Krippner.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Richard Heinen, and Kenny Heinen, and sister, Jan Kirchhoff.

Carol was a spunky, feisty, and loving mother, Grandmother, and sister that made her the person she is. Carol enjoyed gardening flowers and different types of plants. She loved spending time with family at all the holidays, visiting, and eating good food. Carol also loved to get treated for her birthdays by going to Home Depot, getting a flower hanging basket, and going to Olive Garden. Carol always loved her sweet treats, which included a hot fudge sundae or a sliver of cake.

Carol was known to always have her hair curled, lipstick, and a festive flower top with black pants. Carol always had her big purse with everything she needed. She loved listening to old country music, playing bingo, and being with her family.

Carol was known for always taking care of others before herself, which made her have the big heart that she has today and made her the most caring Mother, Grandmother, and Sister.