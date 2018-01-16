Caroline ‘Jean’ Schloegl, 75, Waite Park

May 9, 1942 - January 12, 2018

Caroline ‘Jean’ Schloegl, age 75, of Waite Park, died Friday, January 12, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Gathering for Jean will be held Friday, January 19, 2018 from 4-8 PM at the Foley Funeral Home with a Service of Remembrance at 7 pm. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate.

Caroline Jean (Kampa) Schloegl was born May 9, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the daughter of Stanley and Frances (Miller) Kampa. Jean worked as an owner, manager, and waitress for many area restaurants; and for Frigidaire for 14 years. She married George Schloegl on August 28, 1993 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Jean traveled the country with George doing over the road trucking. Jean was a very giving person. She was always baking, canning, cooking, and sharing her goodies with family, friends, and neighbors. She loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing; especially for Northern in Rice Lake. Although everyone tried, you could never out-fish Grandma Jean!

After life, Jean continued to be generous. Honoring her wishes, her body has been donated to the Mayo Clinic of Science in Rochester, Minnesota. She was insistent on teaching those around her in life and this continues on.

Jean is survived by her husband, George of Waite Park; son, Roy (Gail) Landowski of Foley; daughter, Angela (Terry) Busse of St. Cloud; grandchildren: Shanna, Joshua, Theron, and Tyler; great-grandchildren: Christian, Hope, Alexandra, Lauryn, Gabriel, and soon to be Baby Busse; siblings: Lois Blattner of Arizona, Jim Kampa of St. Cloud, and Suzie Lintgen of St. Cloud; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 infant sons; and infant brother, Jack.