Carole A. Gebhardt, 91, Sartell

January 15, 1933 - September 29, 2024

Carole (Hanlon) Gebhardt of Sartell (formerly St. Cloud/Cold Spring), passed away September 29, 2024 surrounded by family. Our 91 year old Mom was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put her family first. Mom will be missed but we have beautiful memories to cherish. Our family will have a private memorial and burial to honor her per her request.

Carole was born to Josephine & Thomas Hanlon and raised in St Cloud, MN. She attended St Francis High School in Little Falls. Carole met the love of her life William “Bill” Gebhardt at Northern States Power Company where they both worked. They were married for 63 years and were blessed with a family who misses them both dearly. Her faith and family were always her priority. Golf, bridge, canning pickles, coaching and supporting girls athletics, playing and cheering on sports, family lake time and sunset fish fry’s were some of her life’s joys.

Carole is survived by her children Susan Wendt (Roger Schleper) of St Cloud, David Gebhardt (Liz Johnson-Gebhardt) of Priest River, Idaho, Karen (Craig) Anderson of Forestburg, South Dakota, LuAnn (Mike) Jensen of Missoula, Montana and Margaret (Rick) Manning of Bainbridge Island, Washington. Grandma Carole’s Grand/Great Grandchildren: Drew & Paty (Brooks, Braelynn); Nick & Abby (Dierks, Krew); Adam & Suzanne (Sawyer, Rowan, Willow); Amy & Michael (Knox, Bergan); Jake & Anthony (Joey), Samantha & James (Aidan, Conley); Peter & Lydia; Charlie & Chris; Scott & Helen (Solomon, Paul); Jenny & Shae.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents and husband, sister Mary Lou Fallon (Robert), sister-in-law Muriel (Gans) Zimmer (John Gans & Harry Zimmer), brother-in-laws Jack (Shirley) Gebhardt, Don (Louise) Gebhardt, granddaughter Rachael Jensen and great grandson Baby Wendt.

Our family is grateful for the compassionate care shown to Mom by the staff at the Villas at Country Manor and St Croix Hospice.

Her Irish eyes will forever smile upon us.