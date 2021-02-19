Carol M. Michaletz, 81, Becker

February 12, 1940 - February 17, 2021

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Santiago Township for Carol M. Michaletz, age 81, who passed Wednesday at her daughter’s home in Big Lake. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Carol was born February 12, 1940 in Robbinsdale to Mildred (Newman) Hille. She married Curtis Michaletz on June 28, 1958 in Robbinsdale. They raised their children in New Hope and moved to Clear Lake in 1976. Carol was a homemaker and also the secretary at South Santiago Lutheran Church. She was an active member of South Santiago Lutheran Church where she was involved with the Women’s Guild and Quilting Group. Carol enjoyed baking cookies especially chocolate chip, sewing, reading, camping with family, time at the lake in Aitkin, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved taking a trip with her daughters every September. Carol was a sweet, kind, easygoing woman with a strong faith.

Survivors include her children, Cindi (Jim) Scamfer of St. Paul, Shele (Tony) Skelton of Big Lake and Steve (Becky) Michaletz of Aitkin; brother, Bob (Pam) Hille of Sioux Falls, SD; and seven grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curt on March 17, 2014; and brother, Chuck.