Carol L. Schleicher, 90, St. Joseph

February 9, 1931 - April 18, 2021

Private Memorial Services will be held for Carol L. Schleicher age 90, of St. Joseph who passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home with family by her side. Reverend John Fiscus will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.

A Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Carol was born on February 9, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Alfred and Viola (Gosslin) Carlson. She married Harold “Hobie” Schleicher April 18, 1950 in Waite Park, Minnesota. She worked as a cook and waitress throughout her life, but her largest role was that of a homemaker and mother.

Carol enjoyed playing cards, trips to the casino, telling jokes, and in her earlier days, softball games. She especially loved the time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband; children, Julie (Norm) Katzner of Roscoe, Mary (Arnie) Hasch of St. Joseph, Wayne (Laure) of Little Falls, Rob (Roxy) of St. Cloud and Gary (Amy) of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Jan Schleicher of St. Joseph; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; siblings, Annie Patterson; brother-in- law, Roy Reinhart; and many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; sisters, Gerie Freeman and Dody Reinhart.

A Special Thank You to the staff of Serenity on 7th for the wonderful care given to Carol.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.